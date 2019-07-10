Marie Antonette (Sieler) Kemp, passed peacefully at her home on July 6, 2019. Marie was born August 20, 1956 in Miles City to Betty (Wildish) Sieler and Emmanuel Sieler. Marie grew up and graduated from Baker, she passed on a scholarship to Rapid City School of Business to move to Miles City to work and be independent. She met her husband John Kemp Jr on a blind date in Bozeman at the Knudsvig Home over a chicken dinner in 1976. Moving to Havre to be with John, they married June 24, 1978 which lasted over 41 years. Marie always worked to support her family and be that strong sister, supportive daughter, and devoted mother and wife.
After her first born, Jeff, who was born at a softball tournament in Billings, they moved to Plentywood for the next 39 years. In Plentywood she had Kourtney and then Kruise and made it her life to work and attend all of their games and events. Later on she was thrilled to know about the grandkids and how they were growing. Having her mom in the nursing home in Plentywood for her last year was so satisfying for her to help her.
Marie was active in womens softball, bowling, and golf. She had a soft spot for SMH and any organization her friends were affiliated with. She loved her ‘sister’ friends: Debbie, Kordy, Pauline, Julie, Pam and Margaret (two life long friends), Marsha, Sandy, Sherry, Jill, Carol, her Golf Team and golfer friends from Billings, Mesa, and Plentywood.
Marie is survived by her husband John H. Kemp Jr., Son Jeffrey Kemp (grandson Brayden, granddaughter Ashley), daughter Dr. Kourtney Kemp and her husband Marcel, (grandsons Elliot, Graham, Cade, and Ethan), son Kruise Kemp and his wife Linde (granddaughter Kelly, grandsons Lucas and Everett).
Marie is also survived by her sister Gloria (Larry) Chamberlain, brother Ken (Ilse) Sieler, sister Cathy (Steve) Stokes, sister Janice (Tom) Custer, brother Walt ( Darcy) Sieler, and brother John (Kim) Sieler. Also many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Marie as preceded in death by her mother Betty, her father, Emmanuel; sister Beverly, and brother Tommy. Marie loved to laugh and enjoyed family and friends. We will miss the laughter and joy she brought to all of us. We would like to thank Kirk Stoner, MD., everyone at the Billings Clinic, and St Johns Hospice for everything they did for Marie. The family would encourage that in Lieu of flowers please donate to Sheridan Memorial Hospital or Billings Clinic.
Family and friends are invited to two celebrations of her life that are scheduled in Plentywood on July 13, 2019 at 3 p.m. with a gathering at Angel Light afterwards. Also July 27, 2019 at Rose Park, Billings, MT. at 10 a.m. before the Sieler Family Reunion.
