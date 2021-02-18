Marie Emma Quinlan Reichert

Marie Emma Quinlan Reichert, 96, passed away Feb. 17, 2021.

She was born Jan. 25, 1925 on the family ranch to Joseph and Emma (Scheidt) Quinlan, the third of eight children. She attended Smith Creek School and graduated from Forsythe High School in 1943. She was the last remaining member of her class.

On June 15, 1943 she married Pete Reichert, had 61 wonderful years together and raised three children, David Joe, Joanne and Kathy.

Marie was preceded by her husband, Pete; son, David Joe; brothers, Arlen, Howard, Joe, Robert, Marvin (Leona) and sister, Josephine (Frank) Cory.

Marie is survived by daughters, Joanne (Les) King, Kathy (Bernie) Kyhl and daughter-in-law, Judy Reichert; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Virginia) Quinlan and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Feb. 20, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church; Laurel, MT. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens; Billings, MT. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Memorials to be made in Marie's honor to your favorite charity. In the spring, plant a seed in Maries honor.

To watch a livestream of Marie's service, visit: https://portal.midweststreams.com/services/watch/j4nZK3226