× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marie Hein

‘Surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. Plans for your welfare and not for harm to give you a future, with hope.' - Jeremiah 29:11

Marie Hein died peacefully of natural causes at 4:12 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Aspen Meadows Nursing Home, under the care of Stillwater Hospice, at the age of 91.

She was born in Billings on Dec. 15, 1928. She attended school at Baseline. She married Milton Hein on April 12, 1947. After their marriage, they farmed west of Billings. Mr. Hein died on Nov. 12, 2003. Marie continued to live and care for their farm on King Avenue West.

She raised gardens, flowers, canned the vegetables, hoed and weeded sugar beets, beans, shocked barley, milked cows, drove corn truck, still had three squares on the table for her family, raised her children in Sunday School and church environment. Never was there a holiday without a turkey or ham dinner with all the trimmings on the table. She made all German dishes, sauerkraut and all.

Marie loved music, especially guitar, piano and fiddle, and she loved to polka and waltz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; parents Jacob and Katherine Kramer; brother Raymond, George, August ‘Gus.'