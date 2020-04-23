Marie Hein
“Surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. Plans for your welfare and not for harm to give you a future, with hope.” — Jeremiah 29:11
Marie Hein died peacefully of natural causes at 4:12 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Aspen Meadows Nursing Home, under the care of Stillwater Hospice, at the age of 91.
She was born in Billings on Dec. 15, 1928. She attended school at Baseline. She married Milton Hein on April 12, 1947. After their marriage in 1953, they moved their farm west of Billings. Mr. Hein died on Nov. 12, 2003. Marie continued to live and care for their farm on King Avenue West.
She raised gardens, flowers, canned the vegetables, hoed and weeded sugar beets, beans, shocked barley, milked cows, drove corn truck, still had three squares on the table for her family, raised her children in Sunday School and church environment. Never was there a holiday without an impeccable turkey or ham dinner with all the trimmings on the table. She made all German dishes, sauerkraut and all.
Marie loved music, especially guitar, piano and fiddle, and she loved to polka and waltz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; parents Jacob and Katherine Kramer; brother Raymond, George, August “Gus.”
Marie was the last survivor of her generation on her immediate family's side and her husband's side.
Survivors include her son, Edward; daughter Diana Kutzler (Les); her grandchildren, Jason Hein (Kristi and stepson Kason), Jeremy Hein (Tiffani), Renae Wright (Dale), John Kutzler (Darcy); great-grandchildren, Avery Hein, Brady Wright, Dylan Wright and Kylee Kutzler.
“Many are the plans in a person's heart, but it is in the Lord's purpose that prevails.” — Proverbs 19:21
We love you, Mom. You can finally rest.
A private graveside service will be held at Mountview Cemetery.
