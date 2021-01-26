Marie Lou Bidegaray

Our loving mother, Marie Lou, died at the Billings Clinic on Jan. 7, of injuries sustained from an accident on the farm south of Brockton. She was born Marie Louise on Sept. 18, 1940 to Louis and Catherine Poutcou in Mendive, France in the Basque region of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques. She married Jean Pierre Bidegaray on April 1, 1964 and started her new life as a farmwife, mother and partner with her husband and later with her sons. Mom & Dad started farming & ranching in the Yellowstone Valley in Sidney and then moved to the Charlie Creek area south of Brockton farming & ranching along the Missouri River. For the next 54 years, Mom raised six children, many a bum calf, and harvested and shared the bounties of her orchards, gardens and her chickens!