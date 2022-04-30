Another angel in heaven. Marie (Settera) Mahana born December 30, 1932 died April 19 of dementia/natural causes. Her parents passed when she was young and she was raised in St. Thomas Orphanage in Great Falls, MT. Upon graduation she put herself through nursing school at St. Josephs Nursing School in Lewistown and nursed in Harlowton and Billings for close to 50 years. Mom married Don Mahana (dad) September 1, 1956 and they were together 65 years. Together she and dad owned the A&W in Harlowton along with their other careers. Alongside dad, she learned to love the outdoors; camping, hunting, and fishing. She also loved crafts and helping all of her neighbors. Family meant the world to her and family gatherings were the ultimate highlight for her. She was at every activity she could possibly be at for her daughters, granddaughters and great grandchildren.