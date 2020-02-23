On Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Marie Staudinger, loving wife and mother, entered heaven's gates with her family by her side at age 57.
Marie was born on March 25, 1963 in Worland, Wyoming to Juanita and Refugio Gutierrez.
Marie was a loving mother and homemaker, her family and friends were her passion and delight. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing big meals. Marie was blessed with four grandchildren, She loved to spend time close to them. Marie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Marie is survived by her husband Micheal; her two sons Joseph and Michael; and her brothers Phill, Rick and Felix.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Flowers or donations may be sent to Joseph Staudinger at 3241 Stone Street Billings, MT 59101.
