Mariellen Pepper Lee, age 93, was born in Lubbock, Texas, Nov. 26, 1925. Her loving parents were John Wilson and Ethel May (Matyear) Pepper. She joined two older brothers, John Jr. and Robert on a family ranch where she learned to ride, rope, and play baseball. Mariellen rode a horse to school her first five years and then moved to Sweetwater, Texas. She enjoyed school, was voted ‘Queen of May’ in fifth grade, and learned to play the French horn so she could sit side by side with Toppy Lee in band for six years through Junior High and High School.
Graduating in 1943, she attended North Texas State in Denton, Texas, earning a degree in Home Economics. She taught in Eldorado, Texas, for one year before marrying. On June 17, 1948, Mariellen married her high school beau and best friend, J.R. ‘Toppy’ Lee, in her grandparents’ home. Their honeymoon was moving her to Montana, where they were part of the Porcupine Ranch, north of Forsyth.
In 1955 Lee Ranch was formed and the family moved to town into the house on Fifth Avenue where they’ve lived for 64 years, raising three children, welcoming a neighborhood of children and ranching from town. Her family always came first. She ran her home lovingly and efficiently. She relaxed when she sewed and we were blessed with many fine clothes made by her. She could make anything from a picture. Mariellen enjoyed experimenting with all different kinds of needlework. She taught herself how to do them from old-fashioned tatting to most recently Romanian lace following a cruise up the Danube River. The family enjoyed traveling over the years and always looked forward to the yearly trips to Texas to see kin and friends. Mariellen also traveled to Woman’s Club conventions all over the nation. She eagerly made it a point to visit the Cokers wherever they were stationed with the Army and reserved a month to spend with each new baby. ‘Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.’ (Proverbs 31: 28)
Mariellen was also the consummate volunteer. She was a Christian and considered her church important. The Forsyth Federated Church was her joy. She taught Sunday school, ladies’ Bible studies, belonged to the Women’s Association and helped with many bazaars and meals. She was organist there for 35 years. Her commitment to play the organ came with a price—not wearing a hat on Sundays! And she did love hats. She also accompanied singers and played for countless weddings and funerals in Forsyth.
Mariellen was a 71-year member of the Forsyth Chapter of the General Federation of Woman’s Club where she served in every office over the years. She was also State President 1990-92. She was awarded Most Outstanding Club Woman of Montana in 2008. The local projects she was most proud of were the formation and care of Marcyes Park and the Rosebud County Library new building in 1970. The group was voted ‘Friends of the Library’ by the State Library Association. She served on the local Library Board for 35 years.
Mariellen was active in the Order of Eastern Star from 1965 to the present. She was Worthy Matron of Bethlehem Chapter three times, including their 75 and 100 anniversaries. She served as Mother Advisor for Rainbow for Girls and holds the Grand Cross of Colors.
You have free articles remaining.
The County Fair also claimed her time. She served as Superintendent of 4-H Clothing and then Open-Class Needlework for over 50 years. Her homemade treasures were entered for 71 years. Mariellen also judged foods and clothing at Fairs around Eastern Montana for 20 years. Most of her fine embroidery and sewing she gave away and we ate her jams, jellies, and pickles.
Mariellen belonged to a Homemakers Club. She learned to re-upholster furniture, she built shelves, and she was at ease with tools. Her favorite store was the hardware store. When she was 16, she took apart an old pump organ that had belonged to her great aunt; she cleaned each piece and reassembled it. The organ is in their home and still plays.
Mariellen passed into glory on Oct. 7, 2019, after a courageous fight with pneumonia. ‘Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints’ (Psalm 116:15). She is survived by her loving husband, Toppy; and their three children, Laura Vermandel (Robert); Ellen Coker; and Bruce Lee. They have eight grandchildren to whom they are Grandtoppy and Grandmommie: Maggie Joy, Shannon Crable (Gary), Leslie Pade (Dru), Sarah Anne Hoffmann (Darren), Amanda Coker, Charlotte Coker, Matthew Coker (Shannon), and Lynzee Lee, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers, and two sons-in-law: Herb Anderson and Larry ‘Buz’ Coker.
Mariellen lived her faith in a life of serving and helping her family and others, always with love and faithfulness. None of us ever heard a curse or a coarse word leave her mouth. She was a lady. The scripture she particularly wanted mentioned is Job 19: 25-27 in the Living Translation: ‘But as for me, I know that my Redeemer lives, and that he will stand upon the earth at last. And I know that after this body has decayed, this body shall see God! Then he will be on my side! Yes, I shall see him, not as a stranger, but as a friend! What a glorious hope!’
Family to receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Federated Church in Forsyth. Burial will follow at the Forsyth Cemetery. A meal will be at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home after burial. Stevenson and Sons have been entrusted with arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.