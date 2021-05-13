Marilyn Dow McKnire
Marilyn Dow McKnire, 77, of Billings, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2021, at her home.
The daughter of Harold and Mary Dow, Marilyn was born on Oct. 27, 1943, in Bremerton, Washington. She graduated from Billings Central. She married Dennis McKnire at St. Patrick's on Nov. 22, 1961. Marilyn was an excellent cook and seamstress, and enjoyed flower gardening.
She was preceded in death by her son Robert, on Nov. 6, 1993.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis; son Mike (Michelle); daughter Terri; two grandsons, Brandon (Kelsie) and Nathan (Melissa); a sister Linda Dow and brother Bill Dow, all of Billings.
Private family services are planned at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.
