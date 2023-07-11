After a full and enriching life, Marilyn Floberg slipped peacefully into heaven on July 7, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Marilyn Joyce Hunter was born on Feb. 6, 1932, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Roland and Helen (Severtson) Hunter. An only child, she grew up in a loving home with her parents and grandmother in North Fargo. She attended Fargo schools, graduating from Central High in 1949. She excelled in Mathematics and was a gifted artist, graduating from NDSU in 1953. The Homecoming Queen at NDSU in 1952, she was a proud Bison alum for her entire life. She went on to become a teacher — a role and passion that shaped the course of her life.

Marilyn arrived by train to Billings with her two boys from her first marriage in 1960, a place that became her home for the next 59 years, and where her heart will forever be. In the mid-1960s, she met a dashing young real estate salesman in Don Floberg and married him on Christmas Day 1968 after he sold her a home. Their marriage and relationship was the perfect combination of humor, love, understanding, support and complementary yet opposite skill sets. They were married for almost 52 years and had so much fun together wherever they were — camping, in the office, or the many travels they enjoyed with a passion on trains, planes and cruises.

Education and self-improvement were at the core of Marilyn's being. She was a teacher her entire life — starting in a rural school in Central Missouri, then Dilworth, Minnesota, and later teaching Mathematics at Billings Central High School and later as a professor at Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings). Shortly after they married, Don introduced her to the Montana Board of Realty Regulation, who was looking for a solution to help train, educate and license Realtors. Marilyn wrote a book called "Practice in Real Estate Mathematics" for them and it quickly became a standard resource for new agents across the country to learn and study the basics of the business. She then joined Don in the real estate business, and they worked together for the next 50 years, building Don Floberg Properties into one of the top offices in the Berkshire Hathaway network. Her children and grandchildren were all beneficiaries of her interest in the value of education: motivating and assisting them in achieving their educational and life goals.

Marilyn's passion for supporting the growth of business in Montana and her work in the community of Billings led her service and dedicated work in leadership roles in many business and charitable organizations: Billings Chamber of Commerce, MSU Billings, Billings Clinic, Yellowstone Art Museum, Maps for Kids and Playhouse Parade, to name but a few. She was a pioneer for women in business in Montana, often being the first woman to chair or lead an organization and, with Don, was inducted into the Montana Business Hall of Fame in 2015. She always focused on the future, what is next, and how to be successful in a fast-changing world. She and Don adhered to the Golden Rule, and she said, "If you're looking for a fulfilling life, there's only way to do it and that's to get involved!"

Most important to her was her family. The blended family that Marilyn and Don brought together gave them the greatest joys in their lives: family gatherings over the holidays, travels around the world, time with family at their beloved cabin on the East Rosebud Creek near Roscoe, and providing support and inspiration to their children and grandchildren. The arrival of her great-grandchildren in the past couple of years gave her much excitement and hope for the next generation.

She is survived by her children: Andrew Floberg, David Bjornson, Kim Floberg, Dana (Gabrielle) Bjornson, David Floberg, her Austrian exchange student son, Josef (Claudia) Eder, and son-in-law Jon Carlson and Beth Gilleland. All of her grandchildren learned great life lessons from Gram — or the OG Boss Lady as they lovingly called her: Blake Bjornson, Nick Bjornson, Daniel (Jordan) Bjornson and great-granddaughter Sloane, Chase Bjornson, Kate Floberg, Kristina (Max) Bjornson, Emma (Jake) Parks and great-grandson Zane, Alexandra (Sebastian) Carlson and great-grandsons Gabriel and Elias, Denny Carlson, Isabella Baker, Birgit Eder and Hanna Eder. She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Andre Carlson, and her parents.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date in Billings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Billings Clinic Foundation, MSU Billings Foundation, or the educational charity of your choice. Condolences may be made at www.TMRalph.com and www.michelottisawyers.com.