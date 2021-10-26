Wife, Mother, and Grandmother to few.
Friend, Confidant, Inspiration and Accomplice to many.
Marilyn Horan stepped foot into a world unprepared for her impact. She began her journey with parents Wilber and Bernice, accompanied by big sister and partner in crime LaVonne in the heart of the Midwest. A happy childhood topped off by the discovery of her first love, her 1959 MGA, followed shortly by her second love, hubby Jim.
Alongside her best friend and life partner she escaped the Midwest and together built their lives in Big Sky country. New Montana roots anchored the young family where Marilyn successfully raised child Liz, child at heart Jim, as well as her emergency backup daughter Andrea (aka: the Good Daughter). Life became all the sweeter with the arrival of grandsons Alex and Ryan. While her immediate family was small, she was surrounded by a countless number of friends she considered as her Chosen Family. Over the years, Marilyn and Jim worked side by side at The Animal Hospital, providing heart-felt care with a touch of humor to countless furry critters and their humans.
Marilyn's life was rich with a plethora of Friends, fantastic Neighbors on Christmas Wreath Lane, Bowling Friends (competitors), Pinocle Gals, the Bunco Gang, and Travel Buddies. Her love of travel took her from Ackley Lake to Zealand (New) and many destinations in between.
Wherever you found her, Marilyn was sure to be full of life. No matter who she was with, she was always ready to join the game, grab a bite, lend a hand, play the practical joke, and embark on the next adventure. At only 5'1”, her charisma and personality peaked far above the clouds. For such a little spitfire, she had a great big heart full of love, laughter, joy, fun and unfortunately one pesky little murmur. Words fail to capture the woman she was and simply cannot describe how much she will be missed. Marilyn's parting pearl of wisdom, Life is Short, Eat Dessert First!!!
Her puppies Momma and Lil'bit loved listening to YPR with Marilyn and would be grateful for any donations to their favorite public radio station: “Friends of Public Radio” (YPR), 1500 University Drive. Billings, MT 59101.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.