Marilyn Horan

Wherever you found her, Marilyn was sure to be full of life. No matter who she was with, she was always ready to join the game, grab a bite, lend a hand, play the practical joke, and embark on the next adventure. At only 5'1”, her charisma and personality peaked far above the clouds. For such a little spitfire, she had a great big heart full of love, laughter, joy, fun and unfortunately one pesky little murmur. Words fail to capture the woman she was and simply cannot describe how much she will be missed. Marilyn's parting pearl of wisdom, Life is Short, Eat Dessert First!!!