Marilyn Ila DeJardine was born in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, June 27, 1930 to Alma (Oldenburg) and Noah John (Jack) DeJardine. She died July 22, 2022 in Billings, Montana. She grew up an only child and often joked she was also the son her father always wanted. She moved to Bozeman, Montana during high school after Jack visited relatives there and fell in love with fly fishing on the Gallatin River. In school she met Grr Cloninger, a senior football star. Marilyn's stern French Canadian father and stoic, German mother challenged Grr's fun-loving personality. Grr nicknamed her Frenchie, an endearing title she truly cherished. They married in 1948 when Grr returned from the Navy, raising three children in Bozeman. She worked as a medical receptionist, an engineering firm secretary and hostess at an exclusive supper club. They divorced in the early 1970s, but always remained friends. Marilyn married Norman Weber, moving to Washington state, then settling in Naperville, Illinois, outside of Chicago. As Secretary of the American Nuclear Society (ANS) Marilyn travelled throughout the U.S. and abroad. ANS wrote the Standards for the nuclear industry and she thrived in this technical field. Marilyn and Norm divorced in 1995 and she moved to Billings in 2005. Marilyn delighted in nature and all its inhabitants. She knew the names of every tree, berry bush, and flower as well as most birds and bugs. She began gardening at an early age, tending her flowers into her 90's. She was smitten with frogs, snakes, bears, spiders, raccoons (even signing cards to her grandchildren as 'G'Ma Raccoon' for many years). Her favorites though were the winged creatures: birds, butterflies and dragonflies. She loved the idea of flying – soaring above, seeing our world from a bird's eye view. How charmed she would have been meeting a fire-breathing dragon! Her fascination with this zoology of life extended to numerous trips to the Galapagos, Rowe Crane Sanctuary in Nebraska and Churchill Canada to visit the polar bears. Preservation was paramount. Other passions included bridge, golf, skiing, baking bread, antique glass, Newcomers Club, rocks, crossword puzzles and reading. Marilyn found an insect encyclopedia just as intriguing as a mystery novel and adored sharing that knowledge with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She respected the English language and admonished those who used it incorrectly. Marilyn was gentle but fierce in her convictions. Her direct motherly advice, sassy-chic style, sly wit and wry sense of humor will truly be missed by all who loved her.