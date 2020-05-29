× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marilyn J. Cummings formally from Billings passed at age 91 in Lakewood, Colorado.

Marilyn worked for 33 1/2 years with Telephone Company in Billings, retiring in 1981.

She is laid to rest with husband Jack in Bozeman.

She is survived by several nieces & nephews and brother in law Robert Orton.

No services will be able to take place.

