Marilyn Jane Myhre, 91, died Jan. 2, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.

Marilyn was born in Billings on Dec. 21, 1931, to Ivabelle and Edmund Biggerstaff. She graduated from Billings Senior High in 1949 and studied business for two years at Eastern Montana College.

Marilyn was a devoted homemaker, mother and grandmother and strong in faith. She served with Christian Women's Club for 30 years and was an active member of Faith Chapel.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Laurice M. Myhre. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine and her husband Steve Atkins of Germantown, Tenn.; her son Richard and his wife Jeanne Myhre of Oregon City, Ore.; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held this May in Memphis. Interment will be at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park in Billings.

