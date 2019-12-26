How sad we all are this Christmas without our most beloved friend, mentor and Matriarch of her family. Marilyn was loved by all who knew her and the world will not be the same without her.
Marilyn was a Montana native of generations and instilled the love of ranching and all things Montana in her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing mother, wife and friend. Her legacy will go on in the way she taught us all to show love and treat others.
She is survived by her daughter, (Carlee Cardwell),her grandchildren, (Kirsten Wiley, Laura Wiley-Strachan, Kurt Wiley, and Ryan Schucard) and her great grandchildren,(Brian Lee Ryan, Sophia Strachan, and Sawyer Strachan).
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, (Brian Lee Wiley) and by her beloved husband, (Charles D. Wiley).
