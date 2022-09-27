After living for eight years under the stormy cloud of dementia, Marilyn Kellen Zygmond died peacefully on September 26. Marilyn was born in Slayton, MN on May 5, 1930, to Joe and Rose Mary Kellen. Raised on a farm in rural MN, Marilyn wanted the city life. Therefore, at the age of 20, after completing her training as a medical lab technician, she boarded a Great Northern passenger train, bound for Havre, MT. When Marilyn arrived in Havre, she was not impressed with the dusty town. Alas, she did not have enough money for a return ticket. Within a year, Marilyn became Mike. She married Lou Zygmond, a native of Havre, MT on June 9, 1951, and she began her new life. In 1975, the family moved to a bigger city because Lou, who was an employee of the Burlington Northern Railroad had been transferred to Billings, MT. Finally, Mike was living the city life.

Mike and Lou were blessed with seven children, several of whom insist they are their mother's favorite. Mike and Lou were married for 55 years and their love for each other continued to grow through out those years. Lou died in 2006, leaving Mike with a hole in her heart that was never filled.

Mike is survived by her seven children, Mark, Mary Jo (Tom), Lora (Robin), Linda, Jay (Carol), Curt (Laura), and Rozanne (Jeff); fifteen grandchildren, ranging in ages from 18 to 46 and nine great grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother Genevieve Kellen, her four brothers, Gordon, Vincent (his wife June), the twins Henry and Edward, and practically all her friends.

A rosary and funeral vigil will be held at the Cremation and Funeral Gallery on Thursday, 09-29-22 at 6 p.m. The Gallery is located at 29 8th St W, Billings. Mike's funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Friday September 30, at 10 a.m. The church is located at 2055 Woody Dr., Billings. Mike's burial will follow at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Memorials in Mike's name can be made to the charity of one's choice.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the West Park Village Memory Care Unit. They treated our mom as if she was their mom. We are eternally grateful.