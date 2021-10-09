Marilyn LaLoni (Roesler) Bean of Clarkston, WA lost her 20 month battle with cancer on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021. Marilyn was born June 16, 1946 in Glendive, Montana and grew up on the family farm near Marsh, Montana.

She always joked that she was her Daddy's shadow and since an older brother died as a child and her younger brother was born when she was thirteen, 'she was the boy.' Throughout her life she was just as comfortable in boots and blue jeans as in her Sunday best. She pursued life with quiet courage and determination.

Marilyn approached every effort with great work ethic and skill but perhaps her greatest calling was to be a great Mom. The challenges presented to her through her children often were enormous and many would find overwhelming. Her eldest son was diagnosed with cancer at nine months that they fought together and won. Her eldest daughter was profoundly challenged with genetic issues. Marilyn fought from the day of her birth, to give her as normal a life as anyone could ever hope for. That would be enough challenge for most to face but in 1982 she not only decided, but enthusiastically entered into a partnership that included four more small children that would challenge her wit and will.