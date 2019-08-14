Marilyn Leola Gossens, 77 of Billings, died Monday August 12, 2019, at Advanced Care Hospital.
The daughter of Robert and Leola Moore, she was born in Billings on August 13, 1941.
Survivors include four children, Valarie (Marty) Shoopman, Ty (Carol) Gossens, Darlee Deninger and Ryan (Sheila) Gossens, nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Mountview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation.
