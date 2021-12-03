Marilyn Marie Nielsen passed away on Dec. 1, at her home in Billings at the age of 75. She was born Dec. 3, 1945 in Denver, Colorado to Elvin Orlando and Hazel May (Delgado) Hopper. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Monica Olson whose unexpected death devastated her; her siblings Elvin, Beverly and Ida; and her parents. She is survived by her daughters Melinda (Joe) and Michelle and her son Maury; her granddaughters Ashley (David) and Taylor Olson and her great-grandson Kayj. Thank you to her doctors at Billings Clinic, especially Dr. Cynthia Brewer who took such good care of her. Cremation has taken place. No formal service is planned per her wishes but we hope to see family this holiday season to visit. If you would like to send a card please send to 1739 Grants Coulee Dr., Billings, MT 59105.