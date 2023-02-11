Marilyn Norine Stensos Peterson left this world on February 7, 2023 leaving behind a trail of good deeds, beautiful quilts and will be forever missed by her loving family. She was born on April 23, 1934 to Martin and Nanna (Jorgenson) Stensos in Bonetrail, North Dakota. She was the third of seven children. Dad finally came for that "beautiful lady that walked into the depot and swept him up."

Marilyn graduated from Williston High School in 1952. During high school, she and her sisters lived "in town" during the week, but returned to the farm on weekends to help with the chores.

After graduation, Marilyn was employed for 5 years with the Williams County Auditor division. In 1957, she found she was eager for a new adventure. She moved to Billings, Montana. The story she tells is that she closed her eyes, put a pin in the map – Billings was the spot. Marilyn met her husband, David D Peterson, while employed at Greyhound Bus Lines. They married in December of 1957. Their family grew to include three children, Robin Ann, Kimberly Rae and Dean David.

From 1962 to 1981 Marilyn was employed by Empire Electric as their bookkeeper. The owners of this business treated Marilyn as a partner. She was skilled in organizing and "keeping the books." Marilyn and Dave juggled work and raising a family together. After 1981, Marilyn worked for several other companies, always bringing her strong work ethic to the job. In 1987, Marilyn joined Dave, working together when they received the commission of the bus line.

Marilyn and Dave retired in 1990, however she never stopped working. She and Dave continued to work and volunteer with various businesses including catering with the Metra and Yellowstone Kelly's Catering, the HFH ReStore, and their favorite -the Alberta Bair Theater. Marilyn brought her organizational and creative skills to everything she did.

Marilyn was proud of her Norwegian heritage and work ethic with which she was raised. It was always important to her that she be able to support herself - a modern woman who was ahead of her time. She and Dave instilled this ethic into their children by leading by example.

Marilyn was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. She could sew or mend anything, including prom dresses for her daughters. She estimated that she made over sixty quilts that have been given to those she loved. She was also a great collector of bone china and Barbie dolls. Her huge collection was a distraction to her granddaughters who could "look but not touch."

Marilyn and Dave loved to travel to Panama City Beach, Florida after retirement, they would pack up their van, including their beloved Boston Terrier, Mickey, and drive cross country for 2 months. Marilyn loved walking on the beaches. As a North Dakota farm girl, she loved the expanse of the ocean and beach.

Marilyn began to enter 5K road races in her 70s. She was proud that she placed first in her age group for the Women's Run, Heart and Sole Race and Bloomsday. Her granddaughters' main job was to keep up with grandma.

True to Marilyn's strong will, she survived a brain aneurysm in 2017. Her independence was taken away, however, she continued to fight. Dave was with her every day until his passing in 2020.

Marilyn will join her husband, Dave, her mother and father, sisters, Agnes, Helen and Evelyn in Heaven. Reunited – the girls, with their North Dakota accents will talk, talk , talk and Dave will listen.

Grateful for her love are her children, Robin (Tom) Smith, Kimberly (Greg) Rolandson and Dean (Kathy) Peterson, three granddaughters - Elise (John) Johnson, Allie Wanderaas and Evan (AJ) Paine. They will always remember Grandma's tea parties and the candy she kept for them in the vegetable drawer in the refrigerator. Her five great grandchildren - Ethan, Liam, Gavin, Emma and Jackson will know the stories of a strong, independent woman. Her siblings - Maybelle Nerby, James Stensos and Ann (Art) Anderson will remember the little blonde Norwegian girl with braids. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews along with their families. Mom was always good to all of them.

A memorial will be planned for the spring, and we invite you to remember Mom with memorials to Riverstone Hospice House in Billings.