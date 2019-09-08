Marilyn Proctor, 68 of Billings, passed away at RiverStone Hospice Home on Sept. 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of Ted Proctor and mother to Angela (Mike) Wilson (grandsons Joshua and Logan); great-grandsons Andrew, Eric, and Liam, and Scott Proctor (granddaughter Grace). Marilyn was a member of the First Church of Christ Scientist and helped many people with her work in spiritual healing. She will be dearly missed.
Cremation will take place and private family services will be held. A full obituary is available online at www.michelottisawyers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Proctor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.