Marilyn Proctor, 68 of Billings, passed away at RiverStone Hospice Home on Sept. 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of Ted Proctor and mother to Angela (Mike) Wilson (grandsons Joshua and Logan); great-grandsons Andrew, Eric, and Liam, and Scott Proctor (granddaughter Grace). Marilyn was a member of the First Church of Christ Scientist and helped many people with her work in spiritual healing. She will be dearly missed.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held. A full obituary is available online at www.michelottisawyers.com.

