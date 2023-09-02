Marion Devitt, 98, long time proprietor of Devitt Music Studios, passed away August 26, 2023, in Billings, Montana. She was born Lucille Marion Devitt on Nov. 20, 1924, to Clarence Dewey and Lila (nee: White) Roush in Hastings, Michigan.

As a child, she learned guitar from her father and began teaching at his business, part of the Honolulu Conservatory of Music chain as a teenager.

She married Jesse Benjamin Devitt, Jr., in 1944 in Vancouver, Wash. After he returned from Europe at the end of World War II, the couple moved to Billings, where she began teaching guitar in 1949. She moved her teaching studio to several locations until it closed in April 2018. Her husband preceded her in death in 1973.

She is survived by three sons, John (Elinore/Ellie) and Randy (Terri) of Billings, Steve (Suyun) of Tucson and a daughter, Kathy Barta, of Boise, Idaho. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be at a later date.

The family thanks Gallagher's Assisted Living and St. Vincent's Comfort Care for their great and compassionate care.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 9th, from 1 to 3 at 2315 Hoover.

For further details please refer to www.dahlfuneralchapel.com