Loving mother and grandmother, Marion Louise Roh, 93, of Billings, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019 at Tendernest Assisted Living. Marion was born in Billings to Henry and Emma Ginter on Sept. 16, 1926. She attended school in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1944. She married John Boyle on March 2, 1946, in Bremerton, Washington, where she worked as a secretary for Bremerton Shipyard. After returning to Billings, she worked at Piper Jaffray and First Interstate Bank for many years. She was an active member of Pilgrim Congregational Church most of her adult life. Marion had a green thumb when it came to growing roses. She also loved sewing and doing crossword puzzles.

Marion is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Alvin, Harold and Clarence and husbands, John Boyle, Gene Fehl and William Roh. Marion is survived by her daughter, Patricia Boyle Tuomi (Stanley) and granddaughters, Stacey Barkell (Jeff) and Sara Tuomi.

Marion’s family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caregivers of Tendernest Assisted Living and Stillwater Hospice for all of their kindness during Marion’s stay in assisted living. Funeral services are pending.

