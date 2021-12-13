Marion James “Jim” Van Campen, 92, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021 in Billings at the Jensen Cottage at Saint John's while in hospice after suffering a bad fall at his home at The Crossings in Laurel, MT.

Jim was born on March 4, 1929 to Marion & Alice (Guthrie) Van Campen in Columbus, MT. They lived on a ranch north of Columbus until Jim was four when they moved to a ranch south of Reed Point. Jim enjoyed the ranch immensely. At four he went hunting for a coyote den with his father and Uncle Frank. No luck, so the next day he went out on his own. A lone rider saw the four year old and thought he was lost. He put Jim in the saddle and when he got on the horse bucked them off. The rider cussed and Jim instructed him to say “my stars” instead of all of those colorful words.

Jim attended school in Reed Point, MT and always joked about graduating valedictorian (he was in a class of one). He boarded the train for college at Western Union College in Lemars, IA, a week after graduating high school. He attended there that summer and the school year following. He then transferred to Eastern Montana College for the summer sessions in 1947 and started teaching on an emergency certificate in the fall at a rural school named Fairview School. He graduated from Eastern and became a full time teacher.