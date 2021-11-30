Marion Lee Dressler

Marion was born in Gillette WY, where the family owned a large ranch. Marion could be described as a jack of all trades. He tried his hand in rodeo, residential house building, and many things in between. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and playing golf. He appreciated the importance of hard work and instilled it into his family. Early in his life, he was an entrepreneur and owned a couple of motels in Wyoming and Montana. With his construction knowledge, he built and remodeled homes in Montana and Wyoming and inspected homes in Arizona. He tied his own flies and loaded his own ammunition. He trained and broke many a colt and was known for his ability to put a handle on a horse. As a young man, he participated in rodeo and got back into team-roping in his 60's, continuing to be successful at it well into his 70's. He was a hard worker and was respected for it. He spent over ten years helping maintain the Broadwater County High School in Townsend, MT, a 100+ year-old building.