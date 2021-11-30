Marion Lee Dressler passed away peacefully in his home in Buffalo, WY, Nov. 15, 2021 at the age of 83.
Marion was born in Gillette WY, where the family owned a large ranch. Marion could be described as a jack of all trades. He tried his hand in rodeo, residential house building, and many things in between. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and playing golf. He appreciated the importance of hard work and instilled it into his family. Early in his life, he was an entrepreneur and owned a couple of motels in Wyoming and Montana. With his construction knowledge, he built and remodeled homes in Montana and Wyoming and inspected homes in Arizona. He tied his own flies and loaded his own ammunition. He trained and broke many a colt and was known for his ability to put a handle on a horse. As a young man, he participated in rodeo and got back into team-roping in his 60's, continuing to be successful at it well into his 70's. He was a hard worker and was respected for it. He spent over ten years helping maintain the Broadwater County High School in Townsend, MT, a 100+ year-old building.
As a father, he tried to instill the value of hard work, excellence and the importance of being a productive member of the community. He was a loving father and husband, and a respected person who will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father Melba and Archie Dressler, of Billings, MT, and his grandson, Rodney Mace of Cheyenne, WY. He had been married to Felecie (Reculusa) Dressler and they lived in Buffalo. He is survived by a brother, Jimmy (Sally) Dressler of Billings, MT, two daughters Cindy Lazz of Billings, MT, Dixie (Rich) Gannon of Cheyenne, WY, two sons, Marty (Julie) Dressler of Billings, MT, Casey (Debbie) Dressler of Douglass, KS, and three step-children, Ted Wall (Chris) of Townsend, MT, Simon (Diane) Harriet and Laci (Ben) Schiffer, and 13 grandchildren.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.