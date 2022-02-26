Marise J. Martin The second of nine children, Marise was born to Roger and Agnes Gustin on Feb. 25, 1957, near the family farm outside of Flasher, North Dakota.

The Gustin family moved to Great Falls in 1966 and then to Billings in 1974 before her junior year of high school. While there, she attended Billings Central High School where she met the love of her life, and eventual husband, Leo Martin. Marise passed away on Feb. 19, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City after a valiant fight against advanced AL amyloidosis.

She is survived by her husband, Leo, and their sons – Doug and Jesse (Janet) Martin; two grandkids, Aiden and Allison Martin; her siblings – Jerry (Julie) Gustin, Belinda (Bryan) Steele, Pam Gustin, Ted (Suzie) Gustin, Jeff (Lisa) Gustin, Renee (Joe) Odom, Christine Gustin and Melissa (Tom Banks) Batt; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held for Marise on March 10, 2 p.m. at Harvest Church (1235 W. Wicks Lane) in Billings, Montana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in support of the Harvest Counseling Center.