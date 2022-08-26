Marjorie A. Criswell, 84, of Billings, passed away at home in Billings on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Marjorie was born on March 26, 1938, to Ernest Sr. and Anna Icopini. She attended school in Hysham.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, the St. Joseph Altar Society, and she enjoyed cooking for and being with family.
Marjorie and Robert Criswell were united in marriage in Hysham on Sept. 17, 1956.
Marjorie is survived by sons Gordon (Lisa) Criswell of Colstrip, Don (Becky) Criswell of Billings and Scott (Beckie) Criswell of Athol, Idaho; grandchildren Tony (Vicki), Kevin, Darren (Beth), Renae, Aimee (Reid) Mikkelson, Jillian Criswell, Broc (Stephani) and Rachelle (Derek) Christman; great-grandchildren Carson, Aryanna, Catherine, Macy, Cobie, Justelle, Braeden, Bryce, Brynlee, Dylan, Ethan, Kyler, Ava, Dreycen and Addycen. Also surviving is her brother Ernest (Marian) Icopini Jr.
Rosary will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hysham. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hysham.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
