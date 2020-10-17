Marjorie Ann Blehm, 84, of Billings, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Sweetwater Retirement Community, after complications from a stroke, dementia and a short illness.

Marjorie was born on April 6, 1936, in Billings, the daughter of Joseph Wallace and Mary Agnes (Hanley) Brent.

Marjorie attended Catholic schools through the 10th grade and graduated from Billings Senior High in 1954.

In 1953, she met the love of her life, Donald Blehm Sr. They were united in marriage on Oct. 19, 1957.

Marjorie dedicated her life to her family and many others. She was a den mother, a girl scout leader, and ran the candy truck for Burlington Little League. Mom's biggest accomplishment was her dedication to her husband, children and grandchildren. Mom was an accomplished cook and oh, how she loved shopping. Mom was a force to be reckoned with, but truly had a heart of gold.