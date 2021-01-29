 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marjorie Ann Moran
0 entries

Marjorie Ann Moran

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie Ann Moran passed away peacefully in her Laurel home on Jan. 26, 2021, at 86 years of age. She moves on to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and to once again be with her husband of 61 years, Jerry Benjamin (JB) Moran, who passed away on March 8, 2014.

She leaves a legacy of family behind including four children, eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She will be missed and always remembered. A written celebration of her life can be read and commemorated at the Smith Funeral Chapel website (www.smithfuneralchapels.com).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News