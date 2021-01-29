Marjorie Ann Moran passed away peacefully in her Laurel home on Jan. 26, 2021, at 86 years of age. She moves on to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and to once again be with her husband of 61 years, Jerry Benjamin (JB) Moran, who passed away on March 8, 2014.
She leaves a legacy of family behind including four children, eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. She will be missed and always remembered. A written celebration of her life can be read and commemorated at the Smith Funeral Chapel website (www.smithfuneralchapels.com).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.