After a life lived fully and well, Marjorie Ellen Solomon died on Monday, October 31, at 95 years of age and will be missed by all those she has left behind. Marge was born in Helena, Montana on January 5, 1927. She spent her childhood and was raised in Deer Lodge, Montana by Edwin and Nellie McLain. In 1945 she graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge, Montana and enrolled in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps at the Columbus School of Nursing where she graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1947. She received an American Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal for her service during WWII. Marge continued her nursing activities and caring for people as a volunteer at St. Vincent's Hospital, a Pink Lady and as a Board Member for the volunteer Program. She was an active member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and served for a time a President.Marge was united in marriage to Thomas F. Solomon on September 27, 1947 and celebrated 65 years in marriage raising four children Sharon, Dennis, Theresa, and Lynette in Billings, Montana. Marge spent time engaging in activates she enjoyed, entertaining, cooking great food, camping, fishing, river running, working in her yard and garden, playing with her dog, and traveling the world often with good friends, seeing new things and having great experiences. She loved being with family and friends and shared many good times with them. Marge is survived by her children: Sharon Solomon and husband Ron Smith, Dennis Solomon and wife Sue Solomon, Theresa Helus and husband Jim Helus; grandchildren: Shayne Solomon, Connor Solomon; and great grandchild Tenley Bruggeman.The Memorial Mass will be on Tuesday November 8th at 11:00 AM at St. Pius Catholic Church followed by a luncheon and with Rite of Committal in Holy Cross Cemetery, Billings Montana.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be sent to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.