Marjorie Finley Gillison

Marjorie "Marjie" passed away in her home March 2. She was 99 years old and the daughter of Ira and Mary Finley. She is survived by her daughter, Linda, and several grand nieces and nephews.
Marjie was young at heart up to her passing day. There are so any happy memories she created. She had several hobbies, including baking cheesecakes, knitting, bowling and artistry. She was a top notch bowler and actively bowled up until her last few years. She was an excellent artist creating and painting individual items as one-of-a kind piggy banks and wedding glasses. People from far away contacted her to create uniquely painted wedding glasses. She loved red wine and dark chocolate. She often said that is why she was so healthy and lived so long. Each year she loved to dress up and go out for her birthday to a nice restaurant.
She was especially close to her grand-niece Danielle and Caleb and Hannah whom she considered her great-grandchildren. She would light up whenever she saw them and loved the fact that Hannah is an artist like her. She was loved by so many, near and far, and will be dearly missed.
