Marjorie Hunter Dahl passed away in the presence of three of her four sons in Bozeman, MT, on Monday August 21, 2023. She was born to John and Agnes (Frestad) Hunter in Forsyth, MT on April 23, 1935 and was raised on the family homestead in Rosebud County, MT.

She met and married George Morrison and raised four sons before their divorce in 1977. She remarried Robert Dahl a Billings Chiropractor in 1978 and worked with him at Dahl Chiropractic offices and Nutri-West until his death in 2016.

She later moved to Cody, WY and finally to Bozeman, MT, to The Springs Living in 2022.

Marjorie enjoyed the outdoors roaming the hills around the family homestead as a little girl and continued with that passion to become a regional archery champion while married to George as well as a world contender in skeet shooting in her later years with Robert.

Beyond the outdoors, she enjoyed cooking, knitting, weaving and growing her nutrition business. In her youngest son Ron's words, "As a young man growing up my mom always said that I was her little sunshine. Now, as the years have flown by I know that my mom was the sunshine. She guided and taught with love and kindness, regardless of whether she had some irritation with me, she was always proud that I was her son. The times that I spent with her brightened my day, picking apples, frying chicken, and making pancakes,everything was just better with her wit and thoughtfulness always present. She was a helping hand to show the way in everything she did. I could go on for days, but if you had the pleasure of knowing her you would understand. I will miss you mom, but I know that you are here. It's the sunshine!"

Eldest son Tim said, "Remembering the woman who is my mother has many facets: joy, inquisitiveness, love, and perseverance. She began as a daughter of a close-knit immigrant ranching family in eastern Montana. After a short tenure with the FBI in Helena and Washington, DC, she returned and made me and my brothers possible. She provided us a loving and supportive home, and life guidance. We will miss her, but rejoice in wonderful memories she created for us. I wrote a poem for her in third grade that still rings true today and will tomorrow: Hundreds of dewdrops to greet the dawn Hundreds of bees in purple clover Hundreds of butterflies on the lawn But only one mother the wide world over She was and is our only mother. She grew in her religious beliefs and practices, yet was tolerant and made many friends and helped others where she could. She had a good life. We thank all her friends for their support and love. I retain that inquisitive trait."

Son Perry, who shared the same birthday remarked, "She was my birthday partner. She built the passion in me to be the best I could be at a very young age. This passion still lives in me today. She was our mother, our friend, our protector and our teacher. Her love for all of us, had no boundaries."

Said son Scott, "She was our mother until the end and waited for her sons to arrive before passing this world and into the arms of Christ. No matter who we were, no matter what we did, she loved graciously with forgiveness and strength."

A private, graveside service will be held at a later date at Spring Creek Cemetary in Watford City, ND, where Marjorie will be placed alongside her late husband Robert Dahl.