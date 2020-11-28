Marjorie Jean Allard Marr

On Nov. 23, 2020, Marjorie Allard Marr peacefully passed away at the age of 73. On Dec. 2, 1946, Margie was born to her loving parents Sally and Louis Clayton Allard in Billings. She went on to graduate from Billings Central High School in 1965. Along with her four siblings, she grew up in a legacy of medical providers and spent time working in her father's orthopedic office. While raising two girls, she went on to work in various roles in customer service until retirement.

Margie lived a life of generosity and positivity. She was a devoted mother and grandmother whose passions revolved around family and friends. She was also a devout Catholic and sustained a life of faith. Through the trials and tribulations of life, she emulated not focusing on what is not in our control, but accepting what we cannot change. She always chose to be optimistic over worry. Margie's stories and adventures were the source of joy and laughter around the table at large family gatherings and will continue to be told.