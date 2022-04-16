 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marjorie (Jerri) Loudermilk Griffin

  • 0
Marjorie (Jerri) Loudermilk Griffin

Marjorie (Jerri) Loudermilk Griffin passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She is survived by her three daughters: Tammy Baldry, Toni (Ron) Schneider, Tara (Tim) Pirtz; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and three step great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at CJ's Garage, 2455 Central Ave, Billings, MT 59102.

For full obituary, please visit smithfuneralchapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways engaging with a community can help tackle stress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News