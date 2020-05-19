Marjorie Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marjorie Phelena Walrath Johnson was born in Boon, Michigan, one of eight children of Ernest H. and Geneva House Walrath. The family moved to a farm near Edgerton, Alberta, Canada while Marjorie was a young child. It was while in that province that she started her formal education. She returned to the United States to attend high school and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School.

The family moved to Basin, Wyoming, where she met Ralph L. Johnson. They were married in Red Lodge, Montana in 1933. The Johnsons lived in Basin and managed E.H. Walrath & Sons Grain and bean elevator. In 1942 they moved to Bridger, Montana, and continued to work with the family enterprise. After WWII Ralph became the president of the Bank of Bridger.

Marjorie remained as Chief Accountant for the six corporations until her retirement. Marjorie was an active member of The Order of Eastern Star, Corneliues Hedges Chapter #43.

She served Star in many areas and became the Worthy Grand Matron for the state of Montana. In 1974, She was awarded the Grand Cross of Color for her interest and support of OES. She was member of the Bridger Methodist Church and served as treasurer for over 10 years. She also served as president of the Bridger Women's Club.