Marjorie Johnson

Marjorie Phelena Walrath Johnson was born in Boon, Michigan, one of eight children of Ernest H. and Geneva House Walrath. The family moved to a farm near Edgerton, Alberta, Canada while Marjorie was a young child. It was while in that province that she started her formal education. She returned to the United States to attend high school and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School.
The family moved to Basin, Wyoming, where she met Ralph L. Johnson. They were married in Red Lodge, Montana in 1933. The Johnsons lived in Basin and managed E.H. Walrath & Sons Grain and bean elevator. In 1942 they moved to Bridger, Montana, and continued to work with the family enterprise. After WWII Ralph became the president of the Bank of Bridger.
Marjorie remained as Chief Accountant for the six corporations until her retirement. Marjorie was an active member of The Order of Eastern Star, Corneliues Hedges Chapter #43.
She served Star in many areas and became the Worthy Grand Matron for the state of Montana. In 1974, She was awarded the Grand Cross of Color for her interest and support of OES. She was member of the Bridger Methodist Church and served as treasurer for over 10 years. She also served as president of the Bridger Women's Club.
She moved to Billings where she became a member of Friendship Force. She traveled to 26 countries with the group. She had also visited all 50 states. She loved to travel. She moved to Oregon in 2014 to be near family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, her daughter Carolyn (Dufner), and granddaughters Susan K and Karen Dufner. She is survived by her daughter Susan (Voight); grandchildren, Dr. Michael Voight, Julie Voight Mendenhall, and Patrick Dufner; and great-grandchildren, Nathan and Paige Dufner and Cheyenne Mendenhall.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.