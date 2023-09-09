Marjorie Kathleen Flynn (Deines), age 79, of Billings, passed away on Sept. 5, 2023.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Chris the King Lutheran Church, 709 Newman Lane, Billings. Reception will follow memorial service. Interment at Rockvale Cemetery.
Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
