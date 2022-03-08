 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marjorie Lee Pullmann

Marjorie Lee Pullmann was born on July 30, 1930 in Havre, Montana, the firstborn child of Marvin and Edna Mangels. She was baptized into Christ and confirmed in Christ at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Havre. She died of thyroid cancer on March 3 at her home in Billings.

She married Albert George Frederick Pullmann, a pastor of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod. To this union were born four children. Montana congregations in Eureka, Missoula, Seeley Lake, Condon, Billings, and Lewistown were blessed by her gracious and loving presence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother, Warren, and two sisters, Nelda and Louise. She is survived by her four children: Shirlee (Joel) Landskroener of Mayer, Minnesota, Paul (Karen) Pullmann of Las Vegas, Nevada, Arleen (Lee) Shaw of Stewartville, Minnesota, Arlo (Nanette) Pullmann of Laurel, Montana; 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great, great-grand daughter; her brother Rudy (Holly) Mangels and sister Cheryl (Rick) Dallum.

Marjorie's funeral will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 537 Grand Ave., Billings, Montana on Thursday March 10 at 11 a.m. and live-streamed from trinitybillings.org.

Breaking News