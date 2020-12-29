 Skip to main content
Marjorie Lenore Solle Stepper
Marjorie Lenore Solle Stepper

Marjorie Lenore Solle Stepper

Marjorie Lenore Solle Stepper passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2020. Marj is survived by two brothers and a sister, four children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

