REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Marjorie Mae Anderson Dixon, 100, passed away peacefully Jan. 25, 2020. Marjorie was born Nov. 26, 1919. Marjorie is survived by Rita (Cordell) Ringel, Gary (Marjorie) Dixon, Eldon (Rosmary*divorced) Dixon, Lynn (Joyce) Dixon, Donna (Brent) Adams, Dan (Margie) Dixon, and Bonnie (Randy) Steck. Marjorie has 40 grandchildren, 100 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Kimberly, Idaho. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Twin Falls, ID following service.