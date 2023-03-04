Marjorie Mae Thornton Houser, 96, passed away peacefully on the evening of February 10. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Marjorie was born on July 30, 1926, in Edgar, Montana to Royal and Mildred Thornton. She attended a one-room school near Pryor Creek before graduating from Billings Senior High in 1943. After receiving her BA degree in 1948 from York College in Nebraska, she moved to California where she studied music at the University of the Pacific. While in Stockton, Marjorie met Richard Emmett Houser and they were married on August 9, 1952. After the wedding, they moved to Dayton, Ohio where Marj taught school while Dick attended Theological Seminary. The couple moved to Kerman, California, where Dick became the pastor of the United Methodist Church, and they had three children, Bruce, Neil, and Eric.In 1978, Marjorie graduated from California State University Fresno with a Masters' degree in physical therapy. The following year, Marj and Dick moved to Billings to help care for her aging parents, and Marjorie began a 20-year career as a physical therapist. After losing Dick in 2001, Marjorie remained in Billings, caring for her granddaughter, Alexis, and her elder sister, Esther. In 2015, she moved to Oklahoma where she lived with her son, Neil, and daughter-in-law, Judy, for the rest of her life.
Family was always important to Marjorie. Every year she returned to Montana to visit the ranch her father homesteaded and to attend the Thornton family reunion on the Boulder River. She loved reading, music, gardening, hiking, working on puzzles, and playing board games. But more than this, Marjorie was a bright, caring, and loving wife, mother, and sister with a wonderful sense of humor. With great patience, she encouraged her family to question their assumptions and keep their hearts and minds open to others. Marjorie was the last of her generation.
She is survived by her son, Neil, and daughter-in-law, Judy, her grandchildren, Erin, Shaun, and Alexis, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dick, her sons, Bruce and Eric, her sisters, Esther and Edith Alice, her brothers, Castle, Willis, Everett, Max, Melvin, and Lawrence, and her sisters-in-law, Adelaide, Peggy, Decima, Kay, June, and Marian.
