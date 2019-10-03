Marjorie was born in Billings on April 4, 1933, to Oscar and Bertha McBeth. She passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the age of 86 years.
Marjorie attended grade school in Billings, and graduated from Billings Senior High in 1951. In 1952, she married James L. Meader in Billings. They lived a short time in California while Jim was in the Marine Corps. They resided in their Billings home that they built for 59 years. While attending school at Billings Senior, she worked at St. Vincent Hospital, Fuchs Dress Shop in downtown Billings and the Billings News Agency. She also worked as an election judge for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Jim, of the family home; sister-in-law Patti Meader; two daughters, Cindy (Randy) Krieger of Billings and Nancy (Lane) Bywater of Casper, Wyoming; and four grandsons who were the light of her life. She always said they were “the wind beneath her wings.” They are: Trevor (Alyssa), Trenton (Leah) and Troy Krieger, and Kendall Bywater (Katie). She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Olivia, Dylan, Benjamin, Noah, Brynley, Harper and Logan. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers Robert, Bruce, Wally, Wayne, Delbert and Keith McBeth; and sister Ann Armstrong.

Marjorie loved to dance. She also learned to roller skate at a young age, which she loved. She attended all activities her grandsons were in, and especially enjoyed listening to them play their violins and cello. She loved attending her great-grandchildren’s events and was their biggest cheerleader! Her laughter, love and special wisdom will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Billings First United Methodist Church, 2800 Fourth Ave. N., Billings, MT 59101, to support church music programs for children and adult choirs.
