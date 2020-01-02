Marjorie “Margy” (Shol) Stephens was born in Billings, MT on August 12, 1927 to Myrtle and William Shol. She joined her Savior, Jesus Christ, and the love of her life, Wally Stephens, on December 30, 2019. She graduated from Billings Senior High in 1945. She was a life-long member of American Lutheran Church, where she and Wally were married on November 29, 1947. Margy was an accountant for many years. She was involved in many church activities and was a tutor at Orchard and Poly Drive elementary schools for 25 years. She and Wally enjoyed golfing together and being members of the Laurel Golf Club.
Margy was preceded in death by her husband, Wally; parents; sisters, Alice Norman and Marilyn Dillon; infant brother, Kenneth; in-laws, Thelma and Mark Stephens; brothers-in-law, Ron Kembel, Bob Dillon and Ray Leone; and nephew, Bill Norman. She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Moore; grandsons, Mitchell (Christy) Moore and Jordan Moore; granddaughter, Amanda (Alfonso) Romero; three great-grandchildren, Alessandro, Lyla Romero and Catherine Moore; sisters, Lois Leone and Delores Kembel; and many nieces and nephews.
Margy was greatly loved and held in high esteem by all who knew her. We will always hold her in our hearts.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at American Lutheran Church with burial in Mountview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to American Lutheran Church, Christikon, Boys and Girls Club, Friendship House and BillingsFireFighters.org to: Rich Duval Benevolent Fund - IAFF Local 521.
For a longer obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
