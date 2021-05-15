Marjorie Nell MacClean, 95, passed away peacefully April 26, 2021 on her father's birthday. She was born March 21, 1926 in Dillon, Montana to parents Leslie and Ruby Staudenmeyer.

Marj was raised on the Diamond O Ranch, attended school in Dillon and graduated from the Beaverhead County High School. After graduation, she attended Montana State College Bozeman graduating with a degree in Secretarial Studies. Following her graduation, she moved to Hardin and began work as the District Clerk for Hardin Schools in July of 1948 and after 41 years of service, Marj retired July 1, 1989. While living and working in Hardin, Marj met Edward W. MacClean and the couple married in Helena on Nov. 25, 1967. The couple made their home on the MacClean Family Ranch. In 1979, Marj and Ed built their log home and moved to a ranch north of Hardin.

During her time in Hardin, Marj was very involved in her community. Marj and Ed were members of the First American Lutheran Church. Marj was a member of Chapter L P.E.O., bowling leagues, knitting groups, book clubs and many other community activities. During Ed's battle with ALS, Marj cared for him and was a constant presence by his side. Following Ed's death in 2002, Marj remained on the ranch north of Hardin for several years eventually selling and moving to St. John's Mission Ridge Campus in Billings in 2008.