Marjorie Rufus

Marge was born in Billings, Montana, on March 17, 1925, and passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. She was born to Fred and Lydia Hein Walter and was raised on a farm west of Billings. Later her family moved to Clark, Wyoming, where her father went into ranching. They returned to Billings and Marge graduated from Billings Senior High in 1942. After graduation she worked at the Montana Cereal Company. She moved to Seattle and worked at Everett Pulp and Paper Mill during WWII.

Marge met her husband W.F. ‘Bud' Rufus in Billings after the war. They married June 8, 1947. Marge and Bud had three daughters and were a military family for 23 years living in Great Falls, Seattle, California, Georgia and Idaho. She chose to not work during their military years and was a loving and caring stay-at-home mom. After Bud's retirement from the Air Force, the family returned to Billings. With her girls in high school, Marge went to work and was employed at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch for 23 years. When Marge retired, she and Bud enjoyed traveling. After Bud's passing, Marge moved to Westpark Retirement Village where she resided for 14 years. Health issues necessitated Marge's move to Tender Nest Assisted Living in January 2020 until her passing. Marge enjoyed sewing, ceramics, gardening, shopping with her daughters and her sister, reading and bible study. At the age of 93, she completed a genealogy of the Hein/Walter/Rufus families. She thoroughly enjoyed watching the Billings Mustangs and Seattle Mariners play baseball and cheered on the Grizzlies, Bobcats and Notre Dame football teams. She was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church and watched the T.V. broadcast after she was no longer able to attend services. Her deep faith and unconditional love for her family were the cornerstones of her life.