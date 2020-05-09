Marjorie Ruth Schaeffer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie Ruth (Daugherty) Schaeffer, 96, formerly of Billings, died April 28, 2020, in Grass Valley, California. She was born May 10, 1923, in Mendon, Illinois. She and her husband Dr. John Henry Schaeffer moved to Billings in 1955 and retired in 1986 to Sedona, Arizona. They continued to enjoy summers at their cabin near Red Lodge.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter Patricia Jordan; and she is survived by her daughters Kathryn Canan (David) of Grass Valley, California, and Nancy Lobb (Craig) of Biloxi, Mississippi; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Inurnment will be at the Church of the Red Rocks columbarium in Sedona. Donations may be sent to Feeding America or the Sedona Public Library.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Schaeffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.