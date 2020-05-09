Marjorie Ruth Schaeffer

Marjorie Ruth (Daugherty) Schaeffer, 96, formerly of Billings, died April 28, 2020, in Grass Valley, California. She was born May 10, 1923, in Mendon, Illinois. She and her husband Dr. John Henry Schaeffer moved to Billings in 1955 and retired in 1986 to Sedona, Arizona. They continued to enjoy summers at their cabin near Red Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her daughter Patricia Jordan; and she is survived by her daughters Kathryn Canan (David) of Grass Valley, California, and Nancy Lobb (Craig) of Biloxi, Mississippi; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Inurnment will be at the Church of the Red Rocks columbarium in Sedona. Donations may be sent to Feeding America or the Sedona Public Library.
