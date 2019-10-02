Marjorie Ryan Tatarka died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the TenderNest Assisted Living facility in Billings. She was 88.
Marge was born on March 5, 1931, in Butte, to Loretta and Arthur 'Lefty' Sullivan. She graduated from Girls’ Central High School in 1949, and went on to earn a nursing degree from Carroll College in Helena.
She married John Tatarka at St. Patrick’s Church in Butte on May 20, 1953. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Marge worked as a nurse for a time, but later excelled as a full-time mom, raising six children in the west Billings family home. She belonged to St. Pius X Church.
Marge is survived by daughters Lynn Acra of Billings and Carol (Paul) Tash of Butte; sons Paul (Janet) of Dillon, Brian of Aurora, Colorado, Shaun (April) of Great Falls and Chris (Mary Beth) of Woodbury, Minnesota; grandchildren Ryan (Becky) Acra, Erin (Tim) Mundt and Kelly (Ben) Grossman, Ethan and Kathleen Tatarka, Nicholas and Jorie Tash, Karina and Emily Tatarka, Shaun (Jenna) Tatarka and Dylan Tatarka, and Delaney, Connor and Kylie Tatarka; 11 great-grandchildren; in-laws Bill (Margie) Tatarka, Ronnie (John) Vaught and Carolyn Tatarka; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West, Billings, with burial of cremains following in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Family Service in Billings; BACET, PO Box 31158, Billings; or a charity of one’s choice.
Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
