Marjorie Sinclair passed away peacefully in her home with her daughters by her side on Sept. 13, 2020. She was born to Evelyn and Norman Olson in Williston, North Dakota, on July 9, 1930. Her next fourteen years were spent in Devil's Lake, North Dakota, where she apparently invented sun tanning.

Following Jim's death in 1986, Marge fell into adventure number three. SALES! She reinvented herself as a career woman and fashion maven. Working for Aileen's Clothing Store, she would go through clothes as they came in and recognize what would look good on particular women. She would even bring those clothes to their houses for them to try on. She was usually right on size, color and style. She could remember what clothes ladies already had and find new items to go with older outfits. Marge spent the next thirty years happily caring for her customers in clothing and then in furniture. ‘Attention shoppers. It's safe to put away your credit cards. Marge has left the building.'