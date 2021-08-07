 Skip to main content
Marjory Farver Legare
Marjory Farver Legare passed away on June 14, 2021, at St. John's Nursing Home, Billings.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2055 Woody Drive, Billings.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

