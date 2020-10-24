Marjory was a ‘stay at home' mom who instilled honesty, integrity, and perseverance in all her children. She loved with her heart and soul and would always say, ‘Do your best and believe in yourself.' That's just what her children did. Kay lived for 49 years, had a full life and exceeded all expectations. She could read, write, speak, walk, love with all her heart, and brought much joy to others. Her twin daughters became respected elementary teachers who valued education and modeled the values they were taught at a young age. Marjory's husband had a 35-year career with the Bureau of Land Management with many accolades and awards for his service. All was achieved because of one woman in the background, Marjory Pearl Richards, the foundation, the rock, and the glue of our family.