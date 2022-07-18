Mark A. Cole, of Shelby, passed away on Thursday, July 14 in Great Falls.
A vigil service will be 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22 at Asper Funeral Home in Shelby. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at St. William Catholic Church in Shelby, followed by a reception for family and friends at the Marias Valley Golf and Country Club.
Please leave a message of condolence for the family at www.asperfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.