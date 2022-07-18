 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark A. Cole

Mark A. Cole

Mark A. Cole, of Shelby, passed away on Thursday, July 14 in Great Falls.

A vigil service will be 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22 at Asper Funeral Home in Shelby. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at St. William Catholic Church in Shelby, followed by a reception for family and friends at the Marias Valley Golf and Country Club.

Please leave a message of condolence for the family at www.asperfh.com.

